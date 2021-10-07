La PORTE — The La Porte Park and Recreation Department and the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte will host a dedication celebration of the Kesling Park disc golf course on Oct. 16.
The event runs from from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 11:15 a.m. at the first hole (just east of the 18th Street parking lot), followed by a skills clinic for anyone interested in learning how to play disc golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.