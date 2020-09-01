Franciscan Health Michigan City is planning to repurpose the former St. Anthony Hospital campus at Homer and Wabash, with demolition of about 75 percent of the old facility, which opened in the early 1900s.
The walls of the former St. Anthony Hospital at Wabash and Homer streets in Michigan City, mostly vacant since the new Franciscan Health Michigan City facility opened in early 2019, will be seeing new life in the fall of 2021 after a $20 million renovation of the former site, including demolition of about 75 percent of the campus.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — The former St. Anthony Hospital campus on the north side has been mostly vacant since the opening of the new hospital, but it will soon be getting a makeover and repurposing – to the tune of $20 million
The project to redo the campus at Homer and Wabash streets is set to begin in November with completion targeted for the fall of 2021, officials of Franciscan Health Michigan City announced on Tuesday.
