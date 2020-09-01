MICHIGAN CITY — The former St. Anthony Hospital campus on the north side has been mostly vacant since the opening of the new hospital, but it will soon be getting a makeover and repurposing – to the tune of $20 million

The project to redo the campus at Homer and Wabash streets is set to begin in November with completion targeted for the fall of 2021, officials of Franciscan Health Michigan City announced on Tuesday.

