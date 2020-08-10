MICHIGAN CITY – While students in the Michigan City public schools will stay home for remote learning to start the new school year, the city's Catholic schools intend to resume in-person learning.
"Our small class sizes and a carefully crafted, Diocesan-wide action plan have put Michigan City's Catholic schools in a position to continue faith-based education later this month," Marquette High School principal Allyson Headd said.
Notre Dame Catholic School, Queen of All Saints School, and St. Stanislaus Kostka will be joining Marquette in returning to in-class learning for the 2020-21 academic year, they said in a joint statement.
In-person learning will begin Monday, Aug. 24, with freshman orientation at Marquette on Friday, Aug. 21.
All La Porte County Catholic school leaders, along with leadership within the Catholic Diocese of Gary, continue to stay in regular communication with La Porte County Health Department and Franciscan Alliance officials, they said.
Per their guidance, and in accordance with the Indiana Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control, Catholic schools in Michigan City have unveiled their plans to return to school, which include many components that the medical community has been instructing all along, Headd said.
She was among the school leaders appointed to the re-entry committee for the Diocese of Gary Schools earlier this year.
"As soon as the IN-CLASS document was released in June and Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana schools could return to classrooms in the fall, we shifted our summer focus to preparing campuses and supporting our schools for just that," Headd said.
"We know the burden last spring put on our teachers, students, and families. As educators, it is our job to provide students with the best opportunity for education available, and we have been working hard all summer to be prepared to do so."
To safely open schools, there are two required conditions: the level of coronavirus in a community has to be low, and the school has to be prepared, the statement said.
Having met those conditions, all Catholic schools in Michigan City have been working all summer toward re-entry, the statement said.
Smaller class sizes will enable students to socially distance within the classroom, with masks being worn throughout the day when necessary. Personal protective equipment has been ordered and will be distributed among faculty and staff.
Marquette Catholic has ordered partitions for teachers, replaced water fountains with bottle refill stations, and installed air purifiers to increase clean air circulation.
The full re-entry plan can be viewed at marquette-hs.org/about/covid.cfm.
"It's easy enough to follow for our students, teachers, and parents, and it's simple but effective enough to take all the recommended health and safety requirements that allow us to fulfill our expectations for high-quality education in the classroom," Notre Dame principal Natasha Magnuson said.
"Our faculty and staff have been preparing to offer an academic environment that is safe and welcoming," Queen of All Saints principal Kim Gondeck said.
"We are united as Catholic schools in working with La Porte County health officials to welcome our students and faculty safely back."
"Our highest priority is to provide safe, healthy environments for our children to learn and deepen their faith," Father Kevin Huber of QAS said.
All four schools are still accepting students for the upcoming school year. Enrollment information can be found at marquette-hs.org, notredameparish.net, qasschool.org and sanctusstanislaus.com.
Marquette Catholic accepts the Indiana School Choice Scholarship (voucher). Visit doe.in.gov/choice to see if your family qualifies.
