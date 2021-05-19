Students from elementary and middle school Safe Harbor sites in Michigan City learned about community gardening, seed cycles, and helpful garden insects and pollinators in a program led by Lubeznik Center for the Arts artist Madison Wilson.
Students created their own original artwork, drawings that were transformed into vinyl decals and applied to five painted rain barrels that will help irrigate the Walker Street Community Garden.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a free celebration will be held at Walker Street Park to honor the young artists’ work and enjoy the garden.
MICHIGAN CITY — An art project completed by students in an afterschool program will not only beautify a local community garden, but help the local environment.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts, in partnership with Walker Street Park Community Garden and the Safe Harbor After School Program, conducted a four-week art education program, culminating in the completion of designed and decorated rain barrel artworks, according to Dominique Edwards, Walker Street education coordinator
