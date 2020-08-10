MICHIGAN CITY – Families needing help in monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms as the new school year begins will be getting some help.
A donation of 2,000 digital thermometers was delivered by the Franciscan Health Foundation to the Michigan City Area Schools to be given to families who need them.
Franciscan Health Foundation Board member Kelly Shikany spearheaded the project to raise funds in the community to purchase the thermometers, which were delivered to the MCAS plant planning building.
School officials will distribute thermometers to families of students receiving free and reduced-cost lunches.
Michigan City’s school year will begin virtually with plans for in-person instruction after fall break.
In addition to a donation from Sweney Electric Co. in Merrillville and private donors, the Duneland Health Council contributed a $4,950 grant to the project through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Community Health and Wellness Fund.
"We are very grateful to the Franciscan Health Foundation for this donation," said MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins.
"Especially during this time, it's important that families begin making temperature checks part of their morning routine. By screening for symptoms of COVID, flu and other health issues at home, families can help us keep all students healthy, safe and ready to learn."
The thermometer project was the idea of Franciscan Health Michigan City president and CEO Dean Mazzoni, who said, “This is a great service for families with children trying to eventually get them safely back to school.”
In addition to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Community Health and Wellness Fund, the Preparedness & Response Fund is currently accepting donations to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
Donations to the fund have enabled the healthcare system to purchase oxygen flow devices to assist with breathing and recovery of COVID-positive patients; infrared thermometers for temperature checks of employees and visitors; and sanitizing stations to clean equipment.
Donations can be made to the Preparedness & Response Fund at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.