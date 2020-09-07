INDIANAPOLIS — Two more residents in La Porte County died over the weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Department of Health reported.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in La Porte County to 37.
On Monday the Indiana Department of Health announced that 596 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state total to 100,394.
A total of 3,144 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day, the ISDH said. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 1,146,572 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,138,868 on Sunday.
On Monday, the ISDH also reported 16 new cases in La Porte County and no new deaths, for a total of 1,245 cases and 37 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
On Sunday, the ISDH reported 851 additional cases and 2 more deaths across the state. That included 7 new cases in La Porte County. On Saturday, the agency reported 1,085 news cases and 11 deaths. That included 10 new cases and 2 more deaths in La Porte County.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.corona virus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.