BGC photo

Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County will be conducting open interviews for applicants seeking to assist their mission of promoting academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

 Photo provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County

MICHIGAN CITY – Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County is now hiring team members to support its newly expanded operations.

This school year, the organization has grown from three Clubs in Michigan City to five clubs throughout La Porte County.

