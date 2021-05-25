MICHIGAN CITY — With more people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 numbers trending downward across the state and county, City Hall in Michigan City will be reopening to the public next week.
But people are still urged to get vaccinated as the county vaccination clinic moves to a new location in La Porte on Friday.
“As we are seeing more vaccinations, and COVID numbers are decreasing,” Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said he was “pleased to announce City Hall will be open for business again” beginning Tuesday, June 1.
“We will, however, continue the use of masks in common areas covering the mouth and nose, and suggest proper social distancing,” Parry said in a statement Tuesday.
Some public meetings will also be resuming next week, while others will continue in “hybrid” formats.
“Of all things that occurred to us in 2020, the city was placed in a position to move all city meetings to Zoom based on pandemic restrictions,” the mayor’s statement said.
“The positive result was more citizens became involved and began tuning into the meetings, and public participation grew.”
Changes to again conduct in-person meetings with boards and commissions are being implemented, he said.
“We will begin on June 1 with the City Council meeting in-person within the Council Chambers. Masks will be required during these public meetings,” Parry said.
According to Indiana House Act 1437, which recently passed, cities can proceed with meetings that offer a “hybrid” choice or virtual or in-person participation.
“As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, the plan is to move municipal meetings back into City Hall, while maintaining public access that Zoom meetings provide,” the mayor said.
Each board, commission and group will “adopt its own procedure, policy and attendance as we proceed.”
And while numbers have been dropping, Parry and county officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
Free vaccinations through the La Porte County Health Department will continue, but the clinic will be moving to downtown La Porte on Friday.
Effective May 28, the clinic will be located in the lobby of the former La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way, the La Porte County Health Department announced Tuesday.
The clinic will accept walk-ins and those with appointments from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The site will be closed on Memorial Day.
Reservations can be made at ourshotlpc.com, ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
The clinic will provide the Moderna vaccine to those 18 and over, and the Pfizer vaccine to those 12-17. For questions, call 219-326-6808, ext. 7101.
As of Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a total of 5,048,216 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,603,648 first doses and 2,444,568 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
ISDH also reported 525 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 741,053. Another 12 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 13,149 confirmed and 417 probable deaths.
There were 13 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 12,216 infected and 217 dead.
