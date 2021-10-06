MERRILLVILLE — The Lakeshore PBS series “Eye on the Arts” has received two Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category. This announcement comes on the heels of a nomination in the same category during the 2020 awards.
“Being recognized again by such a prestigious awards organization speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication our team puts forth each day as representatives of our community,” said James A. Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.