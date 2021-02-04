La PORTE — Wednesday kicked off an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses at the county's vaccination clinic at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
Amanda Lahners, environmental health specialist for the La Porte County Health Department, told the La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday that the amount of vaccine increased by 1,000 doses this week.
"Today's a big day for the clinic. We are able to now vaccinate 1,700 people a week," Lahners said. "Today's the first day and today we will be vaccinating over 400 people at the clinic site."
Lahners said they should be having those numbers for the next four weeks as that is the allotment given by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Despite the increases in doses, only a small number of residents have been vaccinated.
"Even though we're getting 1,700 doses a week, I know that sounds like a lot, it's a very, very small percentage," Lahners said. "I believe right now in the county, only 6-7 percent of the population has been able to be vaccinated."
Commissioner Sheila Matias asked Lahners to explain which categories the vaccine has opened up to.
"While we have a lot of vaccine, we still (do not) have enough for everyone," Matias said.
On Monday, the state opened vaccines up to individuals age 65 or older. Additional open vaccine tiers include some healthcare workers and first responders.
"This is now open to anybody 65 years or older. Other than that, you basically have to be a healthcare worker in a clinical or hospital setting giving face-to-face patient care. Doctors, nurses or if you're working in a laboratory with infectious material, you're eligible for the vaccine," Lahners said.
"It would also go down to first responders like firefighters, police officers, emergency medical services or volunteers who would be regularly called out to the scene for an emergency to give medical aid."
The county vaccine clinic's hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
"Anybody who is going to get a vaccine, you have to have an appointment. You can't show up onsite without an appointment," Lahners said.
Appointments must be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Proof of residency or employment in Indiana is required. The clinic will verify whether those who sign up are in the eligible vaccine tiers.
"If you show up, they will ask for that documentation for either a badge or hospital ID or things like that if you fall outside of that age limit," Commissioner Joe Haney said.
In addition to La Porte County's vaccine clinic, other COVID-19 vaccine sites include: Franciscan Health Michigan City, HealthLinc offices in Michigan City and La Porte, and Meijer and Walmart in Michigan City.
