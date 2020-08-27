top story
La Porte students return to classes, but things a little different this year
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Popeyes restaurant will be built on site of former fire station in downtown La Porte
- La Porte considers further measures in crackdown against negligent landlords
- Michigan City man charged with role in Lafayette bar brawl that left one dead
- Michigan City Police arrest suspect wanted in at least 16 'Peeping Tom' cases
- In brief
- NAACP offering help with utility payments as Indiana's disconnect moratorium ends
- Traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road leads to cocaine seizure
- Indiana residents told to keep wearing masks for another 30 days
- Michigan City Courthouse operations moving to former Brown Mackie building
- Boost from downstate aids Michigan City teacher's dream of providing for students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Remember When (1)
- Washington Park, beach closure could be extended, with only city residents allowed on weekends (1)
- No murder conviction, but Van Dyke guilty of reckless homicide for killing 'Deaf Dude' (1)
- Man pulled from lake in Michigan City remains in critical condition (1)
- Health officials frustrated over Indiana residents' failure to follow simple safety steps (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.