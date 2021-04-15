Checking out the donated vehicle are, from left, Auto Park Ford service manager Joe Gannuscio, A.K. Smith Automotive instructor Steve Barnes (in car), and Ford Motor Company field service engineer Chris Lowe.
Photos provided / A.K. Smith Center
“We’ll end up taking this entire car apart and putting it back together,” Barnes said of the 2013 Ford Focus, which will provide students with practical experience in the school automotive lab.
MICHIGAN CITY — Students in the Automotive Technology program at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City have a “new” vehicle to work on, thanks to a donation from Auto Park Ford in La Porte.
The La Porte County Career and Technical Education Program received the 2013 Ford Focus through Ford’s Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, which provides repurchased vehicles to automotive education programs through dealer partnerships, according to A.K. Smith Automotive instructor Steve Barnes.
