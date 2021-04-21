INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County remains in the second-riskiest orange level on the state map of coronavirus spread threat, but this week it is not alone.
On last week’s map, La Porte County was the only Indiana county in orange, but the map, which was updated Wednesday, now shows 7 counties at that level, all of them in northern Indiana.
Along with La Porte County, Porter, Jasper, Benton, Elkhart, Steuben and Whitley counties are listed in orange this week.
Statewide, 46 counties are in the safest blue category, while 39 are in the second-best yellow category.
La Porte County was orange for the second-straight week, with 283 new cases per 100,000 residents, and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.27 percent and rising last week. If that rate reaches 15 percent, the county would move into the riskiest red category.
There were 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Wednesday, according to ISDH. That raises the local totals to 11,204 infected and 204 dead.
Statewide, ISDH reported 1,166 additional cases, bringing the total to 710,607. Another 14 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,840 confirmed and 408 probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, 3,834,629 doses had been administered in Indiana. That includes 2,212,174 first doses and 1,622,455 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Also Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box warned of a new scam targeting consumers who have received their COVID-19 vaccine.
They said they recently learned that consumers are receiving unsolicited emails and text messages asking them to complete a survey about the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In exchange, consumers are offered a free product, but asked to pay shipping and handling fees.
Instead, the scammers bill them and never send the product.
“Hoosiers should keep their guard up, safeguard their personal information and take steps to avoid becoming victims of a scam,” Rokita said. “If you receive an unsolicited message offering money or a reward related to the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to file a report with our Office’s Consumer Protection Division.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to identify and avoid falling victim to a scam:
Don’t give financial, medical, or personal information to anyone claiming to offer money or gifts in exchange for your participation in a vaccine survey.
Carefully examine any message that claims to be from a trusted source. Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.
Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information.
Hoosiers should contact the AG’s Office regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts online at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 800-382-5516.
