INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana resident have been ordered to continue wearing masks for another 30 days.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday extended the statewide face mask order that he first issued a month ago, aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread.
He announced he was keeping the mask mandate in place for another 30 days, and keeping Indiana at State 4.5 of the Back on Track plan by also extending the state’s limits crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events.
Those orders were all set to expire late Wednesday unless the governor acted.
“On one hand we’re pleased that we’ve been holding steady, steady Eddy Indiana here in terms of positivity rate,” Holcomb said.
“We don’t want that to trend up. We want that to trend down even more.”
He conceded that many residents aren’t following the order to wear face masks and said he would continue emphasizing education over penalties.
“There are some folks who don’t believe it helps,” Holcomb said. “I would disagree and offer science as the counterargument to that.
“They share a frustration that I think people are feeling in 49 other states,” Holcomb said. “But we have to deal with reality.
“I shudder to think about where we’d be had we just said ‘Come what may,’ we’re just going to continue to act like this isn’t an infectious virus that’s spreading through airborne droplets,” he said.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box agreed.
“I know it’s frustrating,” she said, “but reality is reality, and we have to do what we can do as Hoosiers to reduce the spread of this virus” until there is either an effective vaccine or medication.
Indiana’s COVID-19 death rate has remained steady since the mask order took effect July 27, and the state’s latest seven-day positivity rate was 6.6 percent, down from 7.7 percent in late July.
“We’ve had a number of encouraging signs,” Holcomb said, specifically mentioning a reduced positivity rate and the large number of people going back to work.
But both coronavirus hospitalizations and the 7-day average of 920 newly confirmed infections as of Tuesday have remained slightly higher than a month ago.
Asked when the mandate might end, Box said there isn’t a single threshold officials are watching.
Even if the positivity rate drops below 5 percent, “the way to keep it there” is to continue social distancing, good hygiene and mask wearing, she said.
“We will continue to have to educate” and “lead by example,” Holcomb said.
“The sooner we deal with reality … then the sooner the state of Indiana will bend that positivity rate down.”
Violating the mask order has no penalties. It directs face covering use by anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas, and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. It also requires masks in schools for grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other employees.
Democratic governor candidate Woody Myers, who is challenging Holcomb in the November election, said Holcomb should join other governors by including possible criminal penalties in the mask mandate.
“Ensuring ‘law and order’ is a critical component of public health management,” said Myers, a physician and former state health commissioner.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson joined Holcomb and Box for the weekly coronavirus update, and spoke about the upcoming election.
“We’ve been working feverishly behind the scenes to protect poll workers and voters,” Lawson said.
Poll workers will be given face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, she said, and sneeze guards are also planned for polling locations.
About 99,000 applications have already been sent in for mail-in-ballots, Lawson said. That’s up from nearly 54,000 in 2016.
Applications must be in the mail by Oct. 19 and ballots sent by Oct. 27.
Lawson also addressed a shortage of poll workers in many areas.
She asked residents to volunteer to work polls or to count absentee ballots, saying some counties pay up to $200. “The need for poll workers is critical,” she said.
The poll worker shortage this year has been more acute because most poll workers are 65 or older and at higher risk of complications from the virus.
“So we need to recruit a younger group of people,” she said.
She also said Indiana has contracted with a “world-renowned” company to provide “intrusion detection” for all counties.
It protects voter registration data and “makes Indiana one of the most secure states in the nation,” she said.
