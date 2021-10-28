Children's concerts educational and fun for La Porte County students
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Convicted Michigan City drug dealer sentenced to 14 years in federal prison
- NIPSCO's Michigan City Generating Station could close two years earlier than planned
- Hogan in a pinch: Fill-in tailback rushes for 223 yards, four touchdowns in South Central sectional rout
- Trunk or Treat provides serious fun – and friendly scares – at YMCA in Michigan City
- La Porte's Alpha Dog: Zolvinski has sustained positive energy, intensity through a tough season
- Michigan City traffic stop leads to arrest of two women on multiple drug charges
- Demolition begins on Maple Avenue redevelopment project in La Porte
- Man accused of armed robbery spree in Michigan City to face trial in March
- Police: Suspects La Porte drug dealers get time out from Operation Playpen
- La Porte County to opt out of Monsanto class action lawsuit and consider separate claim
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Masks apparently helping as La Porte Schools continue to monitor impacts of COVID-19 (1)
- Boy's tragic death should be time to come together for change (1)
- Michigan City man released again following weapons arrest while free on bond (1)
- One for the road: Michigan City's Skibinski readies for her third and final state tournament (1)
- La Porte's American Licorice releasing spooky new candies to help celebrate Halloween (1)
Recent Comments
-
Spence1975 said:Anyone who would say what Mr Francesconi said, may not fully understand Statiscs and Statistical Probabilities. You cannot understand controll…
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Good luck, hope you medal!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.