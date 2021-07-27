La PORTE — The City of La Porte’s Office of Community Development and Planning has announced applications for a program funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant are available beginning Aug. 1 through Aug. 27.
The Homeowner Repair program offers a deferred payment loan for low- and moderate-income homeowners to allow them to fix up their homes. Among the projects the loan can be used for are a new roof, new furnace, electrical panel upgrade, and leaky water pipes or sewer lines.
