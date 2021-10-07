PORTAGE – A group of girls got to play their game, and in the process helped out some big four-legged residents of a La Porte County shelter.
The Vipers softball team recently sponsored its third charity softball tournament, Playing for the Pups. The event benefited Giant Paw Prints Rescue in Westville. The tournament consisted of girls ages 8-13 from teams in Indiana and Illinois.
