INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Monday added 7 more coronavirus-related deaths to the state’s pandemic toll as the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases remained higher than at any point in the pandemic
The newly recorded deaths raise the state’s death toll to 3,681, including 3,454 confirmed and 227 presumed coronavirus fatalities, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is an increase of 90 in the past week.
The agency reported 835 new COVID-19 infections Monday, pushing the seven-day average to 1,080 through Friday. That rolling average has grown about 30 percent since Sept. 24.
La Porte County had 34 new cases reported Monday, according to the state, bringing the total to 1,687.
The ISDH on Sunday reported 5 deaths and 1,096 additional cases statewide, including 20 new cases and the 43rd death in La Porte County. On Saturday, 13 deaths and 1,429 additional cases were reported statewide, including 37 additional cases in La Porte County.
State statistics show Indiana hospitals were treating 1,019 COVID-19 patients on Sunday – the 10th straight day that hospitalizations have topped 900. The last time the state saw such a long streak was early August.
Those increases come even as health experts say it could be weeks before the state sees any possible impact from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to lift most of Indiana’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes as of Sept. 26, while continuing the statewide mask mandate.
Holcomb this past week defended his decision as balancing lives and economic livelihoods.
“It means we need to hunker down in the areas where we see spread and that’s what we are doing,” Holcomb said.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers, a physician and former state health commissioner, said the easing of precautions “was a huge mistake.”
“Hoosiers aren’t getting leadership from Gov. Holcomb, they’re getting someone afraid of governing in the midst of a pandemic,” Myers said.
