I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Dr. Vidya Kora in his re-election campaign for La Porte County commissioner. I have known Dr. Kora for over 30 years and during that time, I have worked with him in a variety of professional capacities, including Michigan City Area Schools Board trustee, Franciscan Health Michigan City house supervisor, and La Porte County Health Department public information officer.
