INDIANAPOLIS — Just a day after Indiana expanded coronavirus vaccine to everyone 60 and older, state health officials doubled down on eligibility restrictions and announced new guidelines for clinics administering shots.
Without enough vaccine for all Hoosiers, state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said officials are stressing adherence to the state’s vaccine rollout plan that bases shot eligibility on age, rather than moving up teachers and other essential workers as other states have done.
Several clinics that have “ignored” those guidelines will not receive any more first-dose vaccines, Box said, though she declined to indicate where or how many sites would be affected.
Box said state health officials are reaching out to other clinics that have deviated from eligibility guidelines “to find out why and, to re-educate them about the importance of following the state’s priority list” when scheduling appointments and adding names to waiting lists.
“We are not trying to be the vaccine police, that is the last thing we want to be,” Box said. “We are trying to ensure that we have ethical and equitable access to the vaccine across all 92 counties, based on what the data show are the highest risk individuals here in the state of Indiana. We cannot achieve that goal if sites deviate from the guidelines.”
The Indiana State Department of Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said clinics have additionally been instructed to stop administering first doses of vaccine to people who live in other states to ensure “that every dose received in Indiana goes to Hoosiers.”
Around 19,000 healthcare workers and first responders who work in Indiana but live in other states were inoculated, Weaver said. Those out-of-state workers will still be able to schedule and receive their second dose, but no new appointments will be scheduled for non-residents.
After a winter storm closed more than 80 clinics and disrupted upwards of 43,000 vaccine appointments last week, Box said Indiana has received all delayed doses of vaccine, and regular weekly allotments have resumed.
State officials anticipated 247,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, Weaver said. Accounting for new additional doses of Pfizer vaccine vials, that number is expected to increase to 267,000 beginning next week.
Indiana could also receive vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as next week, she continued.
After eligibility opened to include Hoosiers aged 60 to 64 on Tuesday, Weaver said more than 112,000 people in that age group have scheduled appointments, accounting for more than a fourth of the eligible population in the age bracket.
Nearly 921,000 Hoosiers had received their first dose of vaccine as of Thursday, an increase of more than 87,000 from last week, Weaver said. Around 507,000 are now fully vaccinated.
Also starting this week, Weaver said the state will partner with dialysis centers to provide vaccines to 10,000 Hoosiers receiving dialysis treatment. Patients will be notified by their provider.
As Indiana’s rates of new COVID-19 infections decreased, hospitalizations and deaths continued a steep decline after peaking in early December, health officials also lowered the risk level for COVID-19 spread in nearly all counties.
The ISDH on Thursday reported 1,109 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of Hoosiers known to have the virus up to 659,127.
Health officials also added 26 recent coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 16,094 fatalities, including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.
There were 8 new cases and 1 death reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 9,732 infected and 195 dead, according to ISDH.
The state tracking map updated Wednesday had no counties in the highest-risk red category for the second week in a row, down from 73 of 92 counties in that category last month.
This week’s map lists only three counties in the next-riskiest orange category, a drop from eight last week and 40 two weeks earlier.
Fifty counties have moved to the moderate-risk yellow rating, including La Porte County, and 39 are labeled in the lowest-risk blue category.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that despite “remarkable” progress to state statistics in the last month, he will extend the state’s health emergency and county-based restrictions for an additional 30 days.
“We were trending in the right direction. We have made remarkable progress in a relatively short period of time,” Holcomb said. “But this is not a mission accomplished moment – far from it.”
