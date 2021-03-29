MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man is behind bars for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from an underage child, according to authorities.
The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and began an investigation into the online activities of a Michigan City man, according to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.
