I-80/94 lane closures in Lake County
LAKE STATION — INDOT announces lane and ramp closures for patching work on I-80/94 and State Road 912 in Lake County from Monday through Wednesday (weather permitting). The right lane and ramp lane of I-80/94 will be closed for patching between mile marker 14 and 16 at the SR 51 interchange. Three lanes will be shifted to the left utilizing the shoulder and 11-foot wide lanes. The off-ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound SR 51 and the on-ramp from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-80/94 will both be closed.
Drivers should seek alternate routes. The official detour for southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-80/94 will follow SR 51, U.S. 6 and SR 49. The official detour for eastbound I-80/94 to northbound SR 51 will follow I-80/94, SR 249 and U.S. 20. The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound SR 912 will be reduced to one lane for patching as well.
Beach cleanup at Dunes State Park
CHESTERTON — Jade Construction and the Crazy Legs Race Series are hosting an Indiana Dunes State Park beach cleanup from 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Volunteers should meet at the pavilion, where gloves and trash bags with be provided.
The work will then head east toward Michigan City, collecting trash along the way. Social distancing and masks are requested of volunteers. For more information, visit the Indiana Dunes State Park Beach Clean Up page on Facebook.
MC Port Authority Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Port Authority Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Monday on the outside patio at 200 Heisman Harbor Dr. The agenda includes reports on the budget, Port operations, personnel, and special events; election of a treasurer; and a presentation from Edgewater.
Chief Campbell to speak at Dunebrook virtual event
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell will be joining Dunebrook for their live Facebook show, Tuesdays at Ten, on Aug. 18. Dunebrook’s Executive Director Jeanne Ann Cannon will be having a conversation with him beginning at 10 a.m. for a 30 minute show. Watch it live from your Facebook page, or on Dunebrook’s YouTube channel or Facebook page following the show.
