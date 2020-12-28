INDIANAPOLIS — As the number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 closes in on 500,000, the governor has extended the mission of the Indiana National Guard to assist patients at long-term care facilities.
On Monday, the Guard announced that their mission, initiated in October to support the vast majority of long-term care facilities with more than 1,000 Guardsmen, has been extended until Feb. 28 by order of the governor.
Their work includes assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place, the Guard said.
“We live here, we work here and we serve here,” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general and leader of the Indiana National Guard.
“We are vital to the preservation of life, safety and the welfare of the residents of long-term care facilities, and they need us to remain and continue our work. We do not want to give up the gains we’ve made prior to the vaccine taking affect.”
On Monday, Indiana Department of Health announced that 2,494 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of Hoosiers diagnosed with the virus to 496,306.
A total of 7,539 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 347 probable deaths have been reported.
For La Porte County, ISDH reported 63 new cases and 1 death on Monday, increasing the total number of deaths attributable to the pandemic to 129 in the county.
According to the Guard, approximately 58 percent of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities. They have been significantly impacted by the pandemic because they are medically fragile and at higher risk for severe complications, the Guard said.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the Guard’s support has brought critical relief to long-term care facilities, whose residents and staff have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
“Caring for our vulnerable Hoosiers isn’t just a job. It’s a calling,” Box said.
“The staff in these facilities have worked tirelessly to protect these Hoosiers in an unprecedented time. The Guard’s support has helped ease their workload so that staff can keep their focus on where it most needs to be, which is the residents.”
Also on Monday, CVS Health announced they’ve begun vaccinating residents and staff at Indiana nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the coronavirus.
CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and a booster shot, officials said. The vaccination effort is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.
Indiana’s front-line health care workers began receiving the state’s first shots of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this month.
Box said people must continue to observe precautions as it will be months before the vaccines are widely available for the general public.
The Health Department also reported that 2,866 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday at Indiana’s hospitals – a 17 percent decrease from pandemic-high hospitalization rates a month ago.
Nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana schools were additionally reported, according to the agency’s weekly school statistics update. As of Monday, 1,886 schools have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. An additional 175 schools have not reported any cases, and 307 schools have yet to report their data to the state.
Although schools were closed last week for winter recess, state health officials said they’re still asking administrators to report virus exposures from school-sponsored activities that occur during the break.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 1,844 additional cases and 35 deaths due to COVID-19, including 41 cases and 2 deaths in La Porte County. On Saturday, 3,896 new cases and 30 more deaths were reported, including 59 cases in the county. On Friday, 5,563 cases and 40 deaths were reported statewide, including 86 cases and 1 death in the county.
To date, 2,605,669 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,600,211 on Sunday. A total of 5,553,545 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
