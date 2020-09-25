INDIANAPOLIS — Life and business in the Hoosier State are not exactly as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic after Northwest Indiana entered Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage reopening plan at 11:01 p.m. Friday.
For one thing, though capacity limits at restaurants, bars, nightclubs and all other businesses have been lifted, an executive order signed Thursday by the Republican governor requires businesses to continue efforts to keep at least 6 feet of distance between unrelated patrons, even if that requires, for example, not seating people at every table in a restaurant.
The order also directs businesses to maintain enhanced personal and facility sanitation standards, encourage sick employees to stay home from work, and to implement non-punitive sick leave policies to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.
In addition, all non-exempt Hoosiers are expected to continue wearing face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces where it’s not possible to stay 6 feet from other people, as well as while riding public transportation or in a vehicle shared with a non-household member.
Holcomb credited voluntary compliance with his July 24 mask order for making it possible for Indiana to fully reopen ahead of neighboring states.
“I know no one wants to wear a face mask. I mean, this is different, especially for Americans and Hoosiers. I get it. It’s not my preference either,” Holcomb said. “But it’s not my preference that the pandemic is on top of us either and follows us around.
“And while our numbers are tracking in the right direction, enabling us to further open up, it’s because of this,” he said while holding up a cloth face mask during his weekly COVID-19 press conference.
Gatherings or events with more than 500 people in attendance also must submit a COVID-19 mitigation plan to their local health department at least 14 days prior to the event and receive health department approval to actually hold the event.
Holcomb described the rules as “the new normal,” and insisted that requiring “a few critical and strategic measures” will “protect Hoosiers from the spread of this dangerous virus.”
“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. This allows us to continue to get Indiana Back on Track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open,” Holcomb said.
“Each and every Hoosier should adhere to CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and take responsibility for their safety and the health and safety of those around them.”
The governor is scheduled to decide by Oct. 17 whether to eliminate the remaining restrictions, keep Indiana in Stage 5, or take Indiana back to a previous stage with greater limits on personal conduct and business operations.
According to the State Department of Health, Indiana is conducting approximately 15,000 COVID-19 tests per day, with a seven-day positivity rate of just 3.9%.
Data show hospitals have sufficient capacity to treat COVID-19 infections and a force of contact tracers is alerting Hoosiers who have been in close proximity to anyone confirmed to have the coronavirus.
“We have been very Steady Eddie, very methodical, about this. Very data driven. And that’s how we’ll continue to be,” Holcomb said.
“We like the path that we’re on, the direction that we’re moving. But we really have to just underscore how important it is for our citizens and our businesses to continue to make those adjustments and operate in a very safe manner.”
“It has a huge impact beyond your personal space.”
The governor’s latest order does not immediately change the capacity and spacing restrictions in casinos, however.
Sara Tait, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission, said her agency will review the order and listen to gaming industry leaders on how to move forward with steps like reopening poker rooms, given the governor’s recommendation that businesses continue promoting social distancing.
Dr. Woody Myers, Democratic candidate for governor, said it’s wrong for Holcomb to take Indiana to Stage 5 when the state needs “more vigilance, not less.”
“It was only recently that Indiana had the highest one day total of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. With the arrival of autumn, public health experts are warning we can soon expect a significant increase of new COVID-19 cases,” Myers said.
“The pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon – Gov. Holcomb’s decision is simply wrong.”
