INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana faces a longer stretch of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths, and the governor and top state health officials are pinning improvement on personal responsibility and the looming first arrival of vaccines, rather than reinstating statewide precautions.
Nearly all of Indiana remains in the greatest-risk categories for coronavirus spread in a state health department update that also showed a new high for average daily COVID-19 deaths for the state.
Sixteen of the state’s 92 counties were listed in the most dangerous red category in the health department’s weekly tracking map. All but one other county was assigned the next riskiest orange rating, including La Porte, Porter, Starke, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,527 cases, bringing the state’s total to 359,430. There were 120 more cases in La Porte County, bringing the total to 5,291
That marked a one-day high of new infections, although ISDH said some 400 were from old, unreported tests. The previous daily high was nearly 8,300 on Nov. 13.
The overall county ratings have not improved over the past three weeks as Indiana’s number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have continued increasing to surpass the state’s peaks during the initial coronavirus surge during the spring.
Health officials across the state are worried about hospitals being overwhelmed by the growing number of severely ill patients and a possible new surge tied to Thanksgiving gatherings in the past week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state was bracing for a possible new surge of infections following Thanksgiving gatherings, but he didn’t plan on toughening any statewide restrictions.
“We know that we’re kind of bracing for the next few weeks to unfold and those lagging indicators that come off of holidays when people are traveling, when people are getting together with folks that they haven’t been around,” Holcomb said.
Indiana hospitals were treating more than 3,300 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday – about a 350 percent increase since late September when the state’s steep increase in hospitalizations and deaths began.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it was possible Indiana could receive enough of the initial vaccines nearing federal authorization to cover front-line health care workers and nursing home residents by the end of December, followed by wider distribution next year.
“I hope it gives every Hoosiers hope that we will get to the other side of this pandemic,” Box said.
Indiana topped 6,000 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths Thursday, and also recording a new high for average daily coronavirus fatalities.
Health officials on Thursday added 60 recent COVID-19 deaths to the statewide toll, which reached 6,033 – 5,748 confirmed and 285 probable – deaths. The confirmed deaths for November now total 1,477 – surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400 and about double October’s total.
One more death was reported in La Porte County on Thursday, bringing the local toll to 105.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 61 per day after that average was below 10 a day during July.
Indiana’s current surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths began in September, about the time Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions before reinstating some crowd limits in mid-November while continuing the statewide face mask order.
Holcomb, who completed a two-week quarantine Tuesday after a COVID-19 exposure, said no states have found a “magic wand” of actions to stop the coronavirus spread and that individuals needed to accept the short-term inconvenience of precautions such as mask wearing and limiting contact with others.
“We’ll continue to appeal and make sure that folks have the information as COVID-19 continues to ravage our communities and families and make sure folks are equipped to make the right, safe decisions,” Holcomb said.
