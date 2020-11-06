Maria Fruth, left, of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, and Becky Jensen, stand on the new paved path in Pioneer Land village at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Donations and a grant from the HFL helped make it possible the dream of Jensen’s late husband, Peter ‘Pete’ Jensen.
Maria Fruth, left, of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, and Becky Jensen, stand on the new paved path in Pioneer Land village at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Donations and a grant from the HFL helped make it possible the dream of Jensen’s late husband, Peter ‘Pete’ Jensen.
Photo provided
‘Pete’s Path’ started out as an idea by Jensen, a longtime volunteer at the fair, and the donation fund started with memorials after his death.
La PORTE — A new path to help people get around more easily at the La Porte County Fairgrounds is just the latest way Peter Jensen served the place he loved.
The paved walkway through the Pioneer Land village came about through donated money and a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, according to Dick Reel, one of the founders of Pioneer Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.