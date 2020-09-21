“Words of Encouragement + Paper Signs of the Times” is now on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios through Oct. 31 at the Lubeznik Center for the Artz. It features dozens of hand-painted signs submitted via an open call from Heart & Bone Signs, a Chicago company.
Photos provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
The Lubeznik exhibit will also feature two large-scale prints of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by Chicago artist Carlos Rolón.
