State’s King Day celebration is virtual
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Civil Rights Commission and Martin Luther King Indiana Holiday Commission will host Indiana’s 30th annual MLK Day Celebration at 11 a.m. (CST) on Thursday. It will be held online and visitors can register at in.gov/mlkihc/2385.htm.
The program will include an awards presentation honoring Hoosiers who have worked to improve their communities in a manner exemplifying the vision of Dr. King, and a performance featuring local youth. The keynote speaker will be Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church in Indianapolis; and Gov. Eric Holcomb and ICRC executive director Gregory Wilson will also speak.
Solid Waste District Board meets
La PORTE — The Solid Waste District of La Porte County District Board will meet Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88011720738?pwd=M W11WjFmWkFSSnorZU JrWkx6d1BSQT09 and use meeting ID 880 1172 0738 and passcode 771441.
88 more deaths in Indiana, 2 in county
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 3,191 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 570,477. Another 88 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 8,731 confirmed and 373 probable deaths.
There were 45 new cases and 2 more deaths reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 8,411 cases and 152 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate was 16.6 percent for all tests reported, and 24.2 percent for unique individuals tested.
Health Dept. changing COVID-19 test site
MICHIGAN CITY — Effective Monday, the La Porte County Health Department will relocate its COVID-19 testing site to its Michigan City office at 302 W. 8th St., Suite 4. The appointment-based clinic offers free COVID-19 testing to all members of the public, regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
Appointments and preregistration may be secured by visiting Scheduling. coronavirus.in.gov. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and every other Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Board of Aviation Commissioners to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Board of Aviation Commissioners will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday. The agenda includes election of officers, financial reports, and an update on the runway extension. To access the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/Paul Shaffer1 or call 872-240-3412 and use access code 749-501-349.
