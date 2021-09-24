The La Porte City Council on Monday recognized Karen Ellison, who has written a children's book, "Parker at the Parks," to promote literacy and the city's parks. Pictured are La Porte Parks Supt. Mark Schreiber, Ellison and Mayor Tom Dermody (center) and council members.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Parker the Fox, mascot for the La Porte Park and Recreation Department, greets kids during the annual 4th of July parade downtown. He's now the star of a new book focusing on the parks.
