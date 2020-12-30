Exchange

Michigan City Exchange Club President David Bobinski, left, along with club member Ron Ostrega, right, present a check to Tim Vaughn from Toys for Tots.

 Photo provided / Exchange

MC Exchange helps Toys for Tots

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club gave recognition and aid to Toys for Tots when the organization met on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the DAV, Michigan City.   

