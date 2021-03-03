Volunteers of all ages helped out Tuesday at Purdue University Northwest when the United Way of La Porte County, Northern Indiana Food Bank and Citizens Concerned for the Homeless conducted the county’s largest mobile food distribution since the start of the pandemic.
Photos provided / Citizens Concerned for the Homeless
More than 26,000 pounds of food was given away, including dairy, produce and pre-cooked meat from the Farm to Families program; and non-perishable goods, fruits, vegetables, and eggs donated by the United Way.
Cars were lined up all through the PNW parking lot during the food giveaway, which served about 540 La Porte County families, representing 1,582 family members in need of food assistance.
Among the volunteers were students from the PNW social work program, who got a firsthand look at how the community can come together to provide for its own.
WESTVILLE — Jim Musial has been doing this for a while, but the executive director of Citizens Concerned for the Homeless called Tuesday’s mobile food distribution at Purdue University Northwest the “best ever.”
“The perfect storm,” Musial said, “26,000 pounds of food; United Way sponsorship and Food Bank contribution; 24 PNW faculty and (social work program) students volunteering for the event...
