INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education on Monday announced the estimated funds that public school districts across the state will receive as part of the third round of federal stimulus dollars (American Rescue Plan Act).
Together, the school allocations total nearly $1.8 billion.
Planning allocations for Indiana’s non-public schools, which together total an additional $78 million, will be released later this spring.
“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
“While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”
With the funding, schools can reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 that address some of the greatest challenges schools continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenner said.
Per federal requirements, schools must use at least 20 percent of the funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, as schools work to make up for lost instructional time due to COVID-19.
These evidence-based interventions may include summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs, extended school years programs, etc., she said.
La Porte County districts are estimated to receive:
Michigan City Area Schools: $21,267,438.76
La Porte Community Schools: $8,793,342.06
New Prairie United Schools: $3,089,587.45
MSD of New Durham Township: $846,812.48
South Central Community Schools: $523,309.46
Tri-Township Consolidated Schools: $408,589.11
