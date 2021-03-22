INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials on Saturday added residents between the ages of 40 and 44 to those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
And on Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the deadline for residents to file and pay their state income taxes, matching a move announced the U.S. Treasury Department.
Indiana had previously limited eligibility to residents who are 45 and older. The state also made healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers eligible.
The Indiana State Department of Health said the expanded age requirements will make 400,000 additional residents eligible to be vaccinated.
Appointments for those between the ages of 40 and 44 became available Monday. State health authorities said slots will extend over the next several weeks to match with expected deliveries of more vaccine to Indiana.
Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
State health officials said Friday that more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
ISDH also reported that the state’s pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000. Health officials on Monday reported 516 new cases and 1 new death in Indiana. That brings the state totals to 678,416 cases, 12,537 confirmed deaths and 410 probable deaths. On Sunday, 779 cases and 21 deaths were reported.
La Porte County has surpassed 10,000 cases of the coronavirus. There were 11 cases reported in the county on Monday, 17 on Sunday, and 6 on Saturday. That raised the pandemic totals to 10,015 infected and 202 dead.
Holcomb on Monday signed Executive Order 21-07 to align the state with the federal government, and delay individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17.
The order also extends temporary licensing of health care workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. The order applies to retired health care professionals, certain health care students, and out-of-state health care professionals.
Those granted a temporary license to provide health care services in the state in response to the pandemic must register with the Professional Licensing Agency via www.in.gov/pla; and EMS professionals must register with the Department of Homeland Security at www.in.gov/dhs.
