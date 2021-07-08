Students also got to visit Red Mill, Bluhm, Luhr and Creek Ridge county parks, where they learned about native and invasive plants, local wildlife, butterfly gardens, ponds and wetlands, forests and more.
Middle school students took part in a Safe Harbor STEAM Camp in the robotics lab at the A.K. Smith Career Center, where they learned to build and launch their own rockets, code and fly drones.
Photos provided / Safe Harbor
The week-long program was part of the Safe Harbor Enrichment Program’s summer camps, which are back this summer after missing a year due to the pandemic.
As part of the camps, elementary and middle school students got to visit the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Safe Harbor Enrichment Program’s summer camps returned with a strong line-up of curriculums, field trips and featured guests this year, after having to take last year off because of the pandemic.
“The students are so excited to be back together this summer,” program director Abby May said. “We have had so much fun learning, exploring and growing together.”
