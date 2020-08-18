NP boys sweep Highland in tennis
ROLLING PRAIRIE — The New Prairie boys tennis team opened their season Monday with a 5-0 victory over Highland. Nick Boyd defeated Jason Merle, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles; Wrigley Hemphill beat Lan New, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2; and Jacob Hannon easily beat Joey Klapkowski, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3.
In doubles, Josh Ferrell and Colten Kitchen defeated Connor Raab and Brice Ozeli, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1; and Wreese Hemphill and Jackson Paarlberg beat Kyle Stacey and Alex Smith, 6-2, 6-2. New Prairie also won the JV match 4-1.
LP football game will be aired live
ROLLING PRAIRIE — Saturday’s varsity football game between La Porte and New Prairie will be broadcast live on 96.7 The Eagle. Listeners can also go to their App Store and download the 96.7 The Eagle app. The game will also be live streamed at http://broadcastsport.net/ZipPages/ZipCode-NewPrairie.aspx
Hikers plan walk at Coffee Creek Preserve
CHESTERTON — The Harbor Country Hikers will explore the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve on State Road 49 in Chesterton on Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 9 a.m. The group will meet at the amphitheater, walk the preserve’s ADA trails, then – for those who wish to continue – hike a three-mile mix of additional trails.
Coffee Creek Preserve is noted for balancing recreational needs with a biodiverse environment. The hike is rated “Easy.” Though membership is encouraged, all are welcome, including children accompanied by an adult. Social distancing is observed and face masks are required. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
LP soccer vs Northridge rescheduled
La PORTE — The La Porte boys soccer team match against Northridge has been rescheduled and will played on Sept. 8 at Kesling Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. This is a varsity only match.
Women’s Early Birdies golf league results
MICHIGAN CITY — These are the results from the Monday Early Birdies women’s golf league for Aug. 17. The event was worst 2 holes from gross. A Flight results: Low Gross, Phyllis Roach and Jane Spang; Low Net, Linda Hirsch; Low Putts, Jane Shuger; Event, LuAnn Uremovich.
B Flight results: Low Gross: Carol Hullings and Linda Wabshall; Low Net, Wabshall; Low Putts and Event, Hullings. C Flight results: Low Gross, Cindee Schroll, Low Net and Event, Kristie Hicks; Low Putts, Tina Kintzele Wabshall had a chip-in on No. 1, and Kintzele on No. 3.
Former PNW player is named MCL MVP
CHICAGO — The Midwest Collegiate League announced its annual postseason honors Tuesday; and Crestwood Panther outfielder Ray Hilbrich (PNW/Schererville) was named the MCL Most Valuable Player. He was also a unanimous choice for the MCL All-Star team.
A 2019 MCL All-Star, Hilbrich posted a .356/.452/.587 slash line while hitting three home runs and driving in 23. He scored 21 times and clubbed 15 doubles in 29 games. The 2018 Lake Central High School graduate spent the last two seasons at Purdue Northwest. He is a member of the All-MCL team for the second consecutive season, serving as the squad’s lone repeat honoree.
LP girls soccer match canceled
La PORTE — The La Porte High School girls varsity soccer match vs South Bend Washington, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.