Chris Blake of the Michigan City Fire Department served as the auctioneer for the event, while Michigan City Chamber of Commerce president Katie Eaton helped show off the items, including a mystery treasure chest.
To illustrate the importance of Pathway to Hope, Major Becky Simmons of the Salvation Army shared a few stories from some of the people who have come through the program.
Curt Cipares makes a bid on one of the live auction items. The evening raised thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army program.
Deb Vance gets a better look at an item up for silent auction at the Salvation Army of Michigan City's Light the Path event last week to benefit the Pathway to Hope program.
Photos by Kelley Smith
TRAIL CREEK – Dozens of supporters came together at Traditions Event Center on Thursday to raise funds for the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s Pathway of Hope case management program.
Between the live auction and silent auction portions of the evening, and other pledges made, the organization was able to raise thousands of dollars for the program to increase self-sufficiency and break the cycle of generational poverty.
