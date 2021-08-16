TRAIL CREEK – Dozens of supporters came together at Traditions Event Center on Thursday to raise funds for the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s Pathway of Hope case management program.

Between the live auction and silent auction portions of the evening, and other pledges made, the organization was able to raise thousands of dollars for the program to increase self-sufficiency and break the cycle of generational poverty.

