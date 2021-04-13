La PORTE — Having the right information regarding COVID-19 vaccines was stressed during a Q&A with the Indiana state health commissioner on Tuesday.
“Everybody has a right to make their decision for themselves and their children. We just want everyone to have the right information and the right tools,” Dr. Kris Box said.
“We want them to get their data and decision-making tools from things like our website, ourshot.in.gov, or from the CDC, and not from social media. I see so many inaccurate and nonscientific posts on social media.”
Box spoke during an Ask Me Anything program hosted by La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody via Facebook Live.
“I’m not saying mandate vaccines, but I’m saying I want to get as much information that there’s a good reason to be vaccinated. It doesn’t mean we should be attacking each other,” said Dermody, who was fully vaccinated on April 3.
La Porte’s drive-thru vaccine clinic, Operation Vaccinate La Porte, opened Tuesday morning at the east end of the Rural King parking lot at 1304 W. State Road 2. It offers the Pfizer vaccine and is open through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ups are welcome, but registration and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov. Second shot dates are May 4-8.
Dermody said in the first two hours they had 177 vaccinations. Box said 450-500 vaccines were allocated.
“You guys are well on your way to using those up. We will bring more if we have to. We just want to keep immunizing and keep giving vaccine in arms,” she said.
During the program, Box answered questions from the public, including why everyone should be vaccinated.
“Hoosiers have lost nearly 13,000 individuals to this disease,” she said.
“Even though we have some people who become minimally ill or even are asymptomatic with the infection, we do have many people that have very severe consequences with this and even in individuals that you might not expect,” Box said.
“We can’t really predict on an individual basis who is going to have the significant issues with it, but we definitely want to make sure that we protect every Hoosier that we can.”
Dermody also asked Box to explain the situation with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, which state health officials, in concert with the CDC and FDA, stopped using Tuesday due to reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“I know for those that are concerned about vaccines, that automatically says, ‘Oh my gosh. See I told you so. Don’t get vaccinated.’ But I think Indiana is being proactive,” Dermody said.
Box said the pause will give the state time to educate healthcare providers on what has been seen in the adverse effects.
“It’s really concerning obviously. These are brand new vaccines, so we’re watching all of the adverse effects ... I think we’ll be very shortly back to giving it again,” Box said. “It is an unusual clotting that has occurred in these individuals...”
Box said the side effects were seen in six out of 6.8 million J&J vaccines given in the United States.
State officials are making sure that any site that had Johnson & Johnson will be back filled with either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines until further guidance is offered by federal officials.
“They’ll be looking at all of the data with regards to these cases. I’m sure they’ll be looking at other complications,” Box said.
In Indiana, she said, “We have great experience with that thus far. This is a very very safe vaccine.
“Pfizer and Moderna have been well studied and we have real world evidence of how it has prevented hospitalizations, decreased infections, decreased deaths and decreased adverse effects.”
When asked about La Porte’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Box reminded the public that mitigation measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks continue to be effective, even with the variants of the virus.
“I think we’re just not quite ready to give a lot of those up. We need to still be very very careful until we can get more of our community immunized.”
Also addressed was whether vaccine production was rushed.
“Words like emergency use operation, words like Operation Warp Speed have made people uncomfortable. But what people need to understand is, that we actually didn’t speed anything up about the normal phases of investigation that any vaccine would go through...,” Box said.
She added there has been no change in FDA requirements for an emergency use authorization to be completed.
“We just were very lucky, when we had large outbreaks, many of these vaccines were being tested and lots of people volunteered to get the vaccine, which sometimes takes us years,” Box said.
“We also started, at the same time, manufacturing these vaccines so if the studies came out showing a particular vaccine was safe and effective, we would already have vaccine ready. The only reason it is not fully approved ... we haven’t been able to study it long enough to see how long immunity lasts.”
