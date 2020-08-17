No tickets for MC-Riley football game
MICHIGAN CITY — Due to limited seating capacities at modified venues in South Bend, tickets for Michigan City’s season-opening football game at South Bend Riley will not be available to the general public. No tickets will be available in advance, and no tickets will be sold at the gate, as the game is closed to the general public. Game broadcast details are being arranged and information will be provided.
NP boys lose opener to Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA — New Prairie opened its inaugural boys soccer season with a hard-fought 5-1 loss at Mishawaka on Saturday. New Prairie fought hard, but could not convert when given the opportunity. Sophomore newcomer Trent Platz stood strong in goal with more than 20 saves against a swarming Mishawaka attack.
Freshman Owen Chalik led the Cougars with 4 shots on goal and scored the lone Cougar goal off a penalty kick after he was taken down in the penalty area. Sophomores Neil Johnson, Alex Lenig and Corbin Jonas turned in excellent performances on both defense and offense. The Cougars next take the field on Wednesday at John Glenn High School with the game starting at 4 p.m. (CDT).
LP-NP football date change, ticket info
La PORTE — The La Porte varsity football game vs New Prairie, scheduled for Friday, will now be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. La Porte is limited on the number of tickets available for sale. Parents of those players who will be participating that night will have the first opportunity to purchase 2 tickets per player at $5 each. Those tickets will need to be purchased by Wednesday at noon.
Parents who are not going to attend are asked to not purchase tickets so they are available for players with extended families and other fans. Any remaining tickets after the parents of players, coaches spouses and administration are taken care of will be available on Thursday and Friday for the general public. The game will be live streamed by broadcastsport.net. A link will be provided at a later time. All fans in attendance will need to social distance and are required to have face coverings.
La Porte girls soccer falls at Wheeler
WHEELER — On a day when temperatures soared above 90 degrees and the humidity was oppressive, the La Porte High School girls soccer team faced the Wheeler Bearcats in inferno-like conditions Saturday. The No. 9-ranked Bearcats won 6-0 after scoring early and then settling into a hard fought match over the middle third.
The Slicers had their chances, but failed to overcome the speedy Bearcat defense. While the Slicers played as well as could be asked under the conditions, senior Abigail Hall led a valiant effort on defense. The Slicer play No. 7-ranked Valparaiso on Tuesday on the Vikings field.
