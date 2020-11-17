WESTVILLE — With COVID-19 numbers rising across Northwest Indiana, Purdue University Northwest will return to virtual learning for all students following Thanksgiving break.
“We have been closely monitoring the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Indiana and nearby Illinois communities,” Chancellor Thomas Keon said in a letter to the PNW community on Tuesday.
“While we have all done a tremendous job of keeping the number of cases at PNW relatively low, we know that the number of positive cases in the community has risen dramatically in the last few weeks.”
As of Friday, PNW was reporting 31 students and 7 faculty/staff members had tested positive for the virus between its campuses in Westville and Hammond.
“To enhance the safety of students, faculty, and staff and out of an abundance of caution,” PNW will implement the following changes for the remaining weeks of the fall semester, Keon said.
Following the holiday break (Nov. 25-28), the remainder of class meetings and finals for the semester will be conducted remotely. Some limited exceptions will be allowed with approval of the Provost’s Office.
Should any student feel uncomfortable about attending in-person class meetings or labs, instructors are asked to accommodate them, Keon said.
Some academic spaces will remain open for labs and research to continue in person through Dec. 18 with all COVID-19 university protocols in place. Student housing will remain open, and the The PNW Fitness Centers will remain open with limited capacity.
PNW is advising that all meetings should be conducted virtually when possible, and effective Nov. 30, events on both campuses will be limited to no more than 25 people in keeping with the current guidance in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties.
“Based on current safety precautions already in place, the Graduate Celebration events are scheduled to take place as planned on Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12,” Keon said.
Students registered for the events will receive notice by email if changes are made.
“We appreciate the collaboration of all students, faculty and staff throughout this semester in sharing responsibility for the health and safety of the entire university community,” Keon said. “Thank you for your perseverance during this unusual and challenging year.”
