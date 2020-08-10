Attendance limited for MCHS sports
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City High School Athletic Department has announced that, per IHSAA guidelines, entry to spectators will be severely limited at sporting events this fall season. Tickets will be distributed only through players, coaches, and the Athletic Department directly.
All spectators attending games will need to have their names on the list for entry for each individual game. Names are placed on the list only through players, coaches, and the Athletic Department directly. No walk-up tickets will be sold. The policy will be in effect for all home football, soccer and volleyball games during the fall season.
LP volleyball scrimmage canceled
La PORTE – The La Porte High School volleyball scrimmage, scheduled for Thursday at Elkhart, has been canceled.
LP boys and girls soccer to play Wheeler
La PORTE – The La Porte High School boys varsity soccer team will play Wheeler on Saturday, Aug. 15 at noon, following the girls match with Wheeler. The boys soccer match against Northridge has been canceled.
Women's Early Birdies golf results
MICHIGAN CITY – These are the results from the Monday Early Birdies women's golf league for Aug. 10. A Flight results: Low Gross: Barb Rumbuc, Jane Spang and LuAnn Uremovich; Low Net and Event, Rumbuc; Low Putts: Ev Cassin.
B Flight results: Low Gros and Low Net, Mary Knaup; Low Putts and Event, Sheila Brackin C Flight results: Low Gross, Kristie Hicks; Low Net, Laurie Wink; Low Putts, Cindee Schroll and Wink; Event: Schroll. Bracking had a chip-in on No. 5.
Pioneer Football League cancels games
VALPARAISO – The Pioneer Football League’s Presidents Council has announced league schools, including Valparaiso University, will not play conference games this fall. Schools are spread from coast-to-coast, which creates challenges related to team travel, and difficulties meeting state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 strategies, a statement from the council said.
“Eliminating competitive opportunities is a very difficult decision ... especially knowing the effort and commitment that our student-athletes put into their sport,” VU director of athletics Mark LaBarbera said. “One of our core values is student well-being, so the highest priority ... needs to be the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff members ... We remain committed to making every effort to provide football student-athletes with the opportunity to practice and condition in a safe and responsible manner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.