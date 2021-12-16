HANNA – One semi truck crashed into another on U.S. 30 near Hanna on Tuesday afternoon, sending one driver to the hospital and leaving a load of garbage strewn along the roadway.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the eastbound right lane of U.S. 30 at the railroad crossing near Thompson Street in Hanna, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.