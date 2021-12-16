Crews from John's Garage clean up the garbage that spill from the semi after it turned over on its side in the meridian after the crash. Both inside lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for more than an hour for the cleanup and removal of the truck.
The driver of a semi truck was injured after his rig struck the rear of another semi that was stopped at the railroad crossing on U.S. 30 near Thompson Street in Hanna on Tuesday afternoon.
Photo provided / INDOT Northwest
