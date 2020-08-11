La PORTE — Parents and students will have to wait until next week to learn whether the La Porte Community School Corporation will resume in-person instruction or begin the school year with virtual classes.
During a presentation to the LPCSC Board on Monday, Supt. Mark Francesconi announced that administrators will decide next Monday, Aug. 17, on what phase the district will be in when fall classes begin Aug. 24.
Depending on the spread of COVID-19 in the county, the school corporation may begin in the “green” – in which physical instruction will take place full time; in the “yellow” – combined part-time classroom and online learning; or “red” – with all lessons conducted virtually.
The determination will be based on the county’s average case positivity rate over a 14-day period, between July 31 and Aug. 14, Francesconi said. Classes will resume at level green if the positivity rate is 5 percent or less; at yellow if it’s 6-15 percent; or red if it’s 16 percent or higher.
“[Aug. 17] is still a week and a half away, which could change a little bit, but we also want to give our parents as much time as possible,” Francesconi said. “We don’t want to say now, and end up having to change it in some way.”
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the county’s average positivity rate from July 25 to Aug. 7 was 5.5 percent – right between the green and yellow stages, Francesconi said.
The central office will continue to monitor positivity rates at 14-day intervals throughout the school year, switching between different phases depending on the data, he said. For the first nine weeks of the fall semester, these periods will be Aug. 19-Sept. 2; Sept. 3-16; Sept. 17-30; and Oct. 1-14.
The differing precautions will only apply to students whose parents enrolled them for in-person instruction – students enrolled in one of the corporation’s virtual-only learning options will follow different programming.
Several La Porte County districts, including the Michigan City Area Schools and South Central Community School Corporation, have already announced they are beginning the fall semester with virtual-only instruction.
Meanwhile, administrators at New Prairie United School Corporation have decided to open their buildings at 50 percent to begin the school year, with students alternating between physical and online learning.
The new opening information was among the slew of recent updates to La Porte’s “Getting Back on Track” re-entry plan that Francesconi and other senior officials relayed to the board.
A special COVID-19 taskforce has spent several weeks developing a set of guidelines and procedures for the upcoming academic year due to the pandemic, which forced schools across the country to close earlier this year, requiring districts to implement online learning programs.
Each building and department has published specific coronavirus-related precautions for their facilities, including requiring students and staff to wear face masks whenever appropriate and instituting greater social distancing measures throughout the day.
Also, the corporation has rolled out three options for students returning to school this month: traditional in-person instruction; a new Distance Learning Academy, in which students receive virtual-only lessons from LPCSC instructors; and a Homeschool Academy, where students follow curriculum developed by Edmentum, an online learning provider.
Parents could enroll their children in one of these three programs when registering them for classes earlier this month.
To implement these options, the administration pushed back the scheduled start of the 2020 school year from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.
On Monday, officials revealed additional details about the Distance Learning Academy program, which will be headed up by veteran LPCSC administrator Jen Hunt.
In comparison to the eLearning instruction students received earlier this year, the lesson plan offered through the DLA will be much more structured, said Ben Tonagel, assistant superintendent of elementary education.
Kindergarten through fourth-grade students will be assigned a specific distance-learning instructor, who will follow a schedule similar to that followed by students attending class in-person, Tonagel said.
Teachers will provide lessons in one-hour intervals on core subjects, such as reading, writing and math, with breaks for children to get exercise, have lunch or participate in small group instruction.
“We can’t replicate the day 100 percent, but we’re trying in those key areas to give them the same experience,” Tonagel said.
DLA students will also be assigned to a teacher at their physical school building, who they will be required to check-in with once every seven to 10 days, he said. This will help children stay connected with their classmates should their parents choose to sign them up for in-person instruction later in the year.
Scheduling for La Porte’s intermediate, middle and high school DLA students will be more complicated, given the added electives they can sign up for, said Jane Larson, assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Distance learning teachers will provide fifth-12th grade students prerecorded instructional videos or live lessons via video conferencing software, Larson said. Students will receive instruction on core subjects in the morning, with classes on optional subjects following a break in the afternoon.
Echoing Tonagel, Larson emphasized the DLA program will be more deliberate and organized than the eLearning curriculum the district quickly put together at the end of the prior school year.
“We have an attendance plan, we have a grading plan – we have the pieces that will help us stay structured and, as Mr. Tonagel said, will help us transition students back into the traditional school.”
