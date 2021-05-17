INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that gives an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other expanded unemployment benefits, and a local member of the congressional delegation applauds the move.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. He also signed an executive order last week reinstating a requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits will again have to show they are actively searching for work as of June 1.
While the move could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more than 220,000 people, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Jimtown, said it makes sense.
“Indiana is leading the nation in rebuilding our economy, but businesses are struggling to fill available jobs because of enhanced federal unemployment benefits. I applaud Governor Holcomb’s decision to end these extra payments so we can get more Hoosiers back to work and put our economy in an even stronger position to fully recover.
“I’m grateful the many local businesses with Help Wanted signs in their windows will no longer have to compete with the federal government for workers.”
The programs that will end are:
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors
Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income
The $300 payments have more than doubled Indiana’s average $280 weekly unemployment payment, which has a maximum of $390 a week. Indiana has had nearly 170,000 people collecting the extra $300 payments, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
As of late April, about 123,000 Indiana residents were receiving payments from the federal program for gig workers and the self-employed who lost income during the pandemic, according to federal reports. About 67,000 were collecting benefits under the federal program extending payments beyond the previous 26-week limit.
Holcomb said everyone should be able to find a job.
“There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now,” Holcomb said in announcing the changes Monday.
“I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow. We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”
Indiana’s unemployment rate, which jumped to more than 17 percent at the height of the pandemic, has recovered to 3.9 percent. More Hoosiers are in the workforce now than a year ago, and the labor force participation rate is nearing the pre-pandemic level, Holcomb said.
“Eliminating these pandemic programs will not be a silver bullet for employers to find employees, but we currently have about 116,000 available jobs in the state that need to be filled now,” Holcomb said.
“I’ve spoken to leaders in the recreational vehicle industry who tell me they could hire thousands of people today, and in the last couple weeks, we’ve seen companies like Amazon, Apple, Toyota and Milwaukee Tool announce thousands of new career opportunities.”
Last week, Walorski joined House Republican leaders in sending a letter to governors across the country asking them to help get Americans back to work and our economy back on track.
In the letter, Walorski, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Ways and Means Committee Republican Leader Kevin Brady of Texas urged governors to adopt policies such as return-to-work bonuses to reconnect unemployed workers with 8.1 million job openings nationwide.
An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned up to $32,000 in their previous jobs can receive as much or more from jobless aid. Some unemployed people say the extra benefit allows them to take more time to look for work.
The Indiana Democratic Party said state officials need to help those in low-paying jobs, including the estimated nearly 900,000 people working for the $7.25 minimum wage. The Republican-dominated Legislature has refused for several years to increase the state’s minimum wage.
“The Indiana Republican Party understands that Hoosier wages must increase – but they’d rather abide by a partisan litmus test,” said Lauren Ganapini, the state Democratic Party’s executive director.
According to the Republican letter, “The American Action Forum estimates nearly 40 percent of workers could make more on unemployment at this level than they would earn by returning to work. At least 14 states have opted out of the additional payments.”
Walorski and Brady recently introduced the Reopening America by Supporting Workers and Businesses Act, which would allow states to turn enhanced unemployment benefits into a one-time return-to-work bonus of either $1,200 or $600.
Holcomb said Indiana needs to get back to work.
“We’ve re-emerged from the COVID pandemic and free vaccinations that protect you from the virus are available throughout the state. Day care facilities are open and our economy is humming,” he said.
“Indiana also offers free opportunities for Hoosiers to skill up and trade up to better jobs. This is where we will continue to concentrate our efforts so all Hoosiers can get on their pathway to personal prosperity.”
