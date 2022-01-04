The BABE store at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Prenatal Assistance Program is an incentive program where parents can earn coupons through prenatal appointments and attending parenting classes. The coupons may be redeemed for essential supplies, from diapers to childproofing essentials.
Michigan City PACE Center manager Melissa DeSutter in the PACE Center’s physical therapy space at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Homer Street campus.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
The BABE store at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Prenatal Assistance Program is an incentive program where parents can earn coupons through prenatal appointments and attending parenting classes. The coupons may be redeemed for essential supplies, from diapers to childproofing essentials.
Photos provided / Franciscan Health
The clinic inside the Franciscan Health Michigan City PACE Center has examination rooms where participants receive their primary care.
The staff of the Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness Program for the All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) prepare to welcome participants to the new center at the Homer Street campus.
MICHIGAN CITY — A $20 million project to “reimagine” the site of the former St. Anthony Hospital is coming to fruition with the start of community-focused services providing care for new mothers and seniors on Michigan City’s north side.
The Franciscan Health Michigan City campus at 301 W. Homer St. has undergone partial demolition and renovation for the arrival of an inpatient behavioral health unit, the new Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness Program for the All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), and the Prenatal Assistance Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.