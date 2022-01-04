MICHIGAN CITY — A $20 million project to “reimagine” the site of the former St. Anthony Hospital is coming to fruition with the start of community-focused services providing care for new mothers and seniors on Michigan City’s north side.

The Franciscan Health Michigan City campus at 301 W. Homer St. has undergone partial demolition and renovation for the arrival of an inpatient behavioral health unit, the new Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness Program for the All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), and the Prenatal Assistance Program.

