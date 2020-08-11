DePauw welcomes Lilly scholar Adams
GREENCASTLE — Ten recipients of Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships will be among the first-year students who start their college education at DePauw University later this month. The 10 students, including South Central graduate Katelyn Adams, are among 143 recipients of competitive Lilly scholarships. They provide full tuition, fees and book stipends for four years.
In addition, Lilly scholars are welcomed into the Lilly Scholars Network, created by previous scholarship recipients to support one another personally and professionally, contribute to their communities and strive to improve Indiana.
Armstrong graduates from Marquette
MILWAUKEE — This past spring, Daniel Armstrong of Michigan City graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Armstrong was one of 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette in May.
Mazzoni to enter Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Penn. — Nicholas Mazzoni of New Carlisle will enter Kutztown University in the fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family. The fall semester begins Aug. 24. Mazzoni comes to KU from Cherokee High School.
Yelaska on Millikin dean’s list
DECATUR, Illinois — Millikin University has announced that student Kaitlin Yelaska of Walkerton is among the outstanding undergraduates named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.
