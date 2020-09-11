Breanne Berkshire is studying nursing at Ivy Tech after graduating this year from North Judson-San Pierre High. Thanks to donations from community groups, she was able to take Ivy Tech's required four-day Student Success course at no cost.
VALPARAISO – Thanks to the generosity of several community groups, Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus awarded scholarships in the form of free classes to recent high school graduates.
Groups donating funds to the scholarships were the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, the Rotary Club of Michigan City, the Rotary Club of La Porte, the Porter County Community Foundations, and the Valparaiso Rotary Club Memorial Foundation Scholarship Committee.
