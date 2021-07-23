WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, president/CEO of Ervin Graves Strategy Group, has announced that La Porte native Allison Feikes has joined the firm as a vice president in the government relations practice.
“We’re thrilled to have Allison join us. Her experience in Congress and expertise on a wide range of issues will make a real and immediate impact for our clients,” Graves said. “Allison is the fifth new addition to the firm this year as we continue to rapidly grow our practice at the state and federal levels of government.”
