Sentimental Journey

Sentimental Journey – a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber that flew near the end of World War II – taxis into the La Porte Municipal Airport during Air Fair 2020. The airshow will return Monday, this time with the B-25J “Maid in the Shade” bomber.

 File photo / Ted Yoakum

La PORTE — World War II aerial combat history is returning to La Porte. On Monday, a B-25 bomber will be landing at La Porte Municipal Airport for a week-long stop, providing tours and rides.

It’s part of the annual Air Fair 2021 on Aug. 9-15.

