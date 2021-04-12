The ninth annual Walk to Prevent Child Abuse, organized by the La Porte First United Methodist Church, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the church parking lot and includes a rally on the courthouse lawn.
"Children are our future, and we share the responsibility for ensuring that all parents and families have access to support," a statement from organizers said. "Walk to bring community awareness to this important subject. Help us break the cycle of abuse."
