La Porte Hospital has a new name, Northwest Health-La Porte, as it prepares to move into its recently constructed $125 million facility on Oct. 24. The hospital revealed its new name during a ceremony in the soon-to-open building at 1331 State St., across from its current facility on Lincoln Way.
CEO Ashley Dickinson shows off the new South Shore Line poster the health care provider commissioned to celebrate the impending opening of its new building, which has been under construction for two years.
Around 50 staff members, local officials and community members gathered in the new hospital’s lobby as La Porte has joined neighboring Porter Regional Hospital and Starke Hospital in a new health care network, intended to enhance patient services and increase employee collaboration.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
Photos by Ted Yoakum
