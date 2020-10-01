La PORTE — The impending move into its new, state-of-the-art $125 million facility isn’t the only big change in store for La Porte Hospital.

During a brief ceremony inside the soon-to-open building Wednesday, CEO Ashley Dickinson announced that La Porte Hospital is changing its name to Northwest Health-La Porte.

